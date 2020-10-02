Recently, public property in Union County was defaced with words and symbols of hate. Roads and a street sign were graffitied with the N-word and a swastika. To date, no one has identified any perpetrators.
I am concerned about the reactions of our local officials. To the best of my knowledge, Senator Yaw made no statement. Until he was prompted by a constituent to state otherwise, Union County Commissioner Preston Boop dismissed the hurtful acts of intimidation and destruction of public property as “some kid’s” pranks. And Representative David Rowe took to Facebook, accusing Democrats and people on “the left,” while offering no evidence to support his claims.
Instead, these elected officials should have simply denounced the hate and the vandalism of taxpayer property. They should have offered affirmations to constituents who were targeted by the words and symbols, reassuring them that elected officials take seriously their jobs to keep all of us safe, regardless of our race or religion. As leaders, they should have broadcast to all residents that they do not abide by racism, anti-Semitism, or the destruction of public property.
The last thing we want is for hateful and rogue individuals to think that the people elected to keep us safe and represent us don’t care whether racist and anti-Semitic words and symbols are used to deface taxpayer property. Silence and indifference will only embolden further lawlessness, and most people in our Valley do not want that.
Shari Jacobson,
Lewisburg