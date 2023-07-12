Gov. Josh Shapiro, like so many politicians, showed his true colors when he backed down from funding school choice.
School choice was paramount when he was campaigning for the governor’s job. He promised the people that he would promote school choice, giving people a chance to select what school they want their children to attend so that they could get a better education, rather than relying on public schools.
He caved into Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. Why? One can speculate that he has his eyes on being president of the United States and he’ll need the teachers union support. Is he a governor for the people or is he a governor for special interests and himself?
Politicians who make promises on the campaign trail need to keep those promises and be held accountable when they break them. There is a process called recall and we the people need to start enforcing that process when they break a promise and lie to us. They could remain in office, even after a recall, if the people are stupid enough to reelect them, just like California did.
Hopefully the message would be sent loud and clear that the people are not going to stand for it, even though the California governor got more bold and arrogant.
We the People need to smarten up when it comes to politics.
Pay more attention to who is running, what they are saying, and research their background. You can find out a lot on the internet. Use it.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg