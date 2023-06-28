There’s an old adage that even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Obviously, this is meant to show everything is right at times but after reading John Peeler’s recent letter (June 9) we can see that’s blatantly untrue.
He writes about his dad — a big man — and several other men at church dressed in drag entertaining the rest of the congregation. He then intimates that today that’s what so many want to fight to keep from happening and that they’re afraid of entertainment that has men dressed as women.
I, unlike the professor, don’t try to speak for everybody else. So let me tell him and other close-minded experts like him some facts.
First of all, flashback to September 1974 and the first pep rally of the football season at Milton High School.
Picture several senior boys, myself included, in wigs and cheerleading outfits running onto the stadium grass and leading the entire school in several cheers. It was not pretty but it was funny and it was fun and most importantly it was meant for fun.
Dressing as the opposite sex to entertain isn’t the issue Professor Peeler. No, sir, the issue is when drag queens need to go to schools and libraries to not just read stories but to do a show for kids that’s meant for adults.
Those of us against these so-called shows are not afraid of the people who need to constantly have a different persona, we are afraid of why they need to do so with such young children.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury