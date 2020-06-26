I just finished reading The Sunday Item. The “how our congressman voted” article caught my eye.
It’s the same old thing; if the Democrats vote yes the Republicans vote no and vice versa. Aren’t you sick of it?
Then I read the article about President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. He suggests the coronavirus test should slow down because it’s “making his numbers look bad”! Now are you sick of it? I sure am!
Yes, we certainly have a serious racial discrimination problem in our country but what has or is happening to our government? Where is the “for the people, of the people, by the people”? We should be sick of it!
There are some simple answers. Term limits for all our elected offices and establishing a third party.
What has better odds — stand out in a storm and get struck by lightning or get these reforms?
We are a great country and great people and we deserve much better.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove,
USAF Retired