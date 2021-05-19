In reading the Samantha Pearson’s recent column, I was struck by her swallowing information because it fits her narrative yet criticizing those who hold different opinions as being spreaders of misinformation and dangerous.
While I hold no illusions about being correct on everything, there are certain things about the COVID-19 vaccines that should be thoroughly considered before swallowing what our government — which has a lousy track record of truth — and pharmaceutical companies which are only interested in profits tell us.
She tells in a pithy little acronym to SIFT our info. By itself that’s great advice but must be followed by her as well. So in order to compare the vaccines of today with two of the most recent, let me give her some facts. This info comes from sources as diverse as American Health and the CDC.
The polio vaccine was first tested in 1950 and until Dr. Jonas Salk adapted it in 1954 was not cleared for mass use. In fact, in 1955 one year later it was considered a calculated risk and while not FDA approved was allowed to be administered just as today’s shots. Richard Hilleman developed the mumps vaccine which took 4 years.
Now let’s look at Mortality Rates. Mumps had a mortality rate of 1.6-3.8%, polio 5-15%. COVID-19 is at 1.3 percent with Infection Fatality Rate and as high as 3.5 when Crude Infection rate is figured in although there have been questions about reporting being inflated and even a staffer of the Florida Department of Health, Rebekan Jones, was charged with locking others out of their accounts on the computer used by the department.
In addition there have been statements by the CEO of Pfizer that the vaccine will need seasonal boosters. Polio, in addition to a much higher fatality rate, had two-thirds of people with paralytic polio suffer permanent weakness, yet the vaccine has eradicated the disease.
Lastly in the post vaccine world the New York Yankees had every member of the team and support staff vaccinated and had eight positive tests out of 40 people. That’s 20 percent. What’s doubly alarming about the efficacy of this vaccine is it’s stated by the CDC that 15 percent have had COVID. That’s a big increase for vaccinated people.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury