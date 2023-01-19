There are numerous high-profile fundraisers that fill our calendars each year, raising money and awareness for everything from homeless shelters to cancer research to food banks.
One of the higher-profile events is the 30-hour online fundraiser Raise the Region. The clock is ticking for Valley nonprofits to sign up for the outreach that raised more than $2 million a year ago and more than $14 million since its start in 2013.
Valley organizations have until Feb. 24 to pre-register for the annual event that continues to grow annually. The online fund drive will be held March 8-9.
The fundraiser is organized by the valuable First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), which works in collaboration with primary sponsor Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. To be eligible for Raise the Region organizations must be a 501(c)(3) and serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. Pre-registration is also required.
Last year 320 nonprofits were accepted by FCFP for the fund drive, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Those who were accepted and received gifts a year ago included public libraries, outreaches like the CommUnity Zone and Leadership Susquehanna Valley and community centers across the area.
“Raise the Region builds a sense of community,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy for the partnership. “It has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years and donors appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits throughout the region. It is a true celebration of local philanthropy.”
Two months from now, Valley residents will have the opportunity to open their wallets to help nonprofits of their choice, to make a difference in the lives of people in this region.
Nonprofits looking for a boost in their annual fundraising campaigns have a month to organize their registration to be part of this incredibly valuable community asset that grows more each year and has a monumental impact in the Susquehanna Valley.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.