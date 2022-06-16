Driving from Sunbury to Skeeters across the Susquehanna River typically takes less than 10 minutes. At noon on June 12 it took me two hours from Veterans Memorial Bridge to Skeeters.
The west-bound lanes on the bridge were closed due to a needed maintenance project, according to PennDOT. No argument there. Traffic was routed north along Front Street in Sunbury to Northumberland.
However, PennDOT’s assessment of the situation is an obvious escape from reality. “Traffic was monitored throughout the day and we didn’t see any delays as significant as you have described. The traffic delays that were present during our monitoring didn’t warrant additional traffic control,” they wrote in an email.
So two hours to travel approximately six miles is not significant? I urge any drivers who were trapped in this slow-moving parking lot to contact PennDOT and share their experiences about how insignificant the delays were.
Richard Vanslavie,
Sunbury