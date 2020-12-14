It seems that each new day brings news of more record cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and our health care system close to collapse as the pandemic rages with greater intensity. But where is the self-proclaimed general now? He is missing in action.
Is he MIA because he believes his own lies about the seriousness of the situation, doesn’t care or have any empathy for what is happening to families throughout our country, cares more about being on the golf course, and/or is just too busy denying his electoral defeat with an unending series of lies and fraudulent statements? None of this should be a surprise to anyone who has objectively observed this narcissistic, childish man over the last four years. He is like the kid who takes his ball home when the game doesn’t go his way.
His claims of fraud about the integrity of the election are the greatest assault he has made on our democratic process. While his behavior is reprehensible, the almost cult-like following of many Republican leaders is just as troubling.
There are a few Republicans like the governor of Georgia and secretary of state who have had the courage and integrity to stand up to the bully and tell the truth. Something that is totally missing from Trump sycophant Rep. Fred Keller. He either doesn’t have the courage to speak out, or is as delusional as his leader.
On two occasions when Keller was my local state representative, we had two extended conversations. What I found most disturbing in those conversations was the extent to which he went to bend objective evidence to fit his political ideology. On both occasions, we ended with a discussion on gun violence. He vociferously argued that there was no such thing. I was dumbfounded. Didn’t he understand that gun violence is a violent act using a gun? To argue that since guns don’t shoot themselves means there is no gun violence simply isn’t rational thinking. Did he have rational arguments to defend his position on the Second Amendment? His denial first of climate change and then the climate crisis we face is a case of his willful ignorance.
I never questioned his integrity in the past, but now I am quite troubled by his faithful support of President Trump whose lies, misinformation and behavior have led to thousands upon thousands of our fellow citizens needlessly dying in the pandemic. Our democracy is already in a weakened state because of corporate power and a near plutocracy. Fred Keller not only has stood silently by as Trump attacks the integrity of our elections, he is a willing participant in those attacks.
He has willingly violated his oath of office to defend the Constitution, our democracy, and citizens. His silence on Trump’s lies, distortions and lack of leadership on the pandemic makes him complicit in countless pandemic deaths.
Many people are fearful of the violence that might result from Trump’s relentless and unsupported by any evidence claims that he won the election. The people like those who surrounded the home of the Michigan Secretary of State with weapons may be capable of real violence. This is a man who advertises his Christianity and told me while waving a Bible that this is where he gets his values. I don’t recall ever learning his values in Sunday school.
Keller signed onto the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential vote in Pennsylvania and three other states, which was denied Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.
While in the past I was much in disagreement with his voting record and his sometimes irrational positions on some issues, I never questioned his fitness to be in office. I try not to hold others in disdain, but Donald Trump has pushed me to that position regarding him.
Now I am trying very hard to go there with Keller as politicians. I now question his fitness for office.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.