In response to Trey Casimir’s letter in the Saturday, May 22, Daily Item, “Blunt words,”: The problem isn’t that Jennifer Rager-Kay was too “plain-spoken.” The problem is that she spoke at all.
We all feel we would protect our families at all costs, but as a doctor, school board member, and a person wanting to represent her district in our government, her choice to speak was a poor one. No one is asking her to apologize for her feelings, but perhaps for her poor judgment.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland