The year 2020 had its hardships but it also had some silver linings. At the Reaching Out Food Pantry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Northumberland, we have met new volunteers who wanted to help those who were needing some help at this time. When the pandemic hit we went to a drive-thru. The first month we made a lot of mistakes. The second month fewer mistakes.
A big thank you to the people and organizations who came to help. There are volunteers who help unload trucks, some come in to get bags ready ahead of time, some bag on distribution day, some check-in clients. Someone collects recyclables, and others load vehicles. And someone plowed the alley and we still do not know who that Angel was.
Another thank you to those who help supply us with food. Weis in Sunbury gives meat donations. We get non-perishables from Weis through Hand Up in Milton. The Central Pa Food Bank sends perishable food the day before the distribution. We would never be able to afford all we give if not for their help.
We are also thankful for the monetary donations from many in the community. Be assured every dollar goes to buy food. Everyone is a volunteer and there would not be a food pantry if we did not have all the help we have.
Reminder: We give the food on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m.
Chere Kearney,
Northumberland