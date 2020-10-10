On the third day at the hospital for coronavirus treatment, President Trump decided to take a motorcade tour to salute his supporters.
His real purpose was for press coverage conveying to the world he was doing fine and he was correct in stating previously the virus is no worse than the flu.
Knowing that Trump is never wrong about anything and assuming the average citizen receives the same treatment as Trump reinforces his opinion.
Therefore there is no need to wear masks or social distance. Back to normal work and activities. Go ahead and enjoy life. Trump compared this to the “herd mentality.”
William Albertson,
Milton