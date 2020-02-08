The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has a simple message: Be Kind.
It’s not that hard, but it sure seems like it is. Too many people take advantage of the anonymity of social media and other outlets to offer an unnecessary off-handed remark to make themselves feel better or demean another.
It doesn’t need to be this way. We hope the United Way’s 2020 Kindness Campaign serves as a catalyst over the next few days.
Beginning Monday, the Kindness Campaign kicks off a “weeklong effort of making intentional acts of kindness.”
How simple is it? They’ve given you a schedule to follow. Monday, simply offer someone a compliment. Tuesday, clean up something that isn’t yours. Wednesday say hello to someone new. Thursday, post a positive message on social media. Friday, wear red or “Be Kind” clothing.”
Until Feb. 18, the United Way is hosting a social media contest “where students can win a pair of Apple Airpods and adults can win a pair of Live United Live Music Festival tickets. We are challenging everyone to post a photo or video of themselves or someone they know doing an act of kindness. Get creative and use #bekind2020.”
You shouldn’t need incentive to be kind, but if you need it, there it is. We also hope it doesn’t stop at the end of the campaign, that it becomes part of our daily lives.