Being informed is vital to protecting our democracy, my experience is there is a segment of the population that votes based on a single issue rather than an analysis of the multiple issues associated with an election.
For example, during the 2016 presidential election, there were voters who supported Mr. Trump because of his position on immigration (“Build the Wall”). On the flip side, there were voters who supported Ms. Clinton because she was a female. End of story.
I must admit back in the 1980s I was a single-issue voter; as long as the stock market was increasing I voted for the incumbent.
For this 2020 election, there are various issues that voters view as singularly important. But of those, the one that appears to top the list is abortion. As long as voters are presented with two candidates with opposing viewpoints on this subject, there will be voters who vote for whichever candidate holds their view, regardless of their candidate’s views on anything else. (This raises an interesting question: What if both candidates held the same view on abortion?)
There is nothing new about this single-issue mindset. At the beginning of our nation, voters selected presidential candidates based on the candidates’ views on the power of a centralized government; you were labeled as either a “monarchist” or not. During the early 19th century slavery was a single issue for many voters.
Then there is what my friend calls “the hate vote.” This came up during the 2016 election; people voted for Mr. Trump, not because they agreed with his political views, but because they hated Ms. Clinton. Similarly, this time there are voters who have vowed to vote for anyone but Mr. Trump because they are appalled by his personal behavior, not his political views.
While my personal philosophy is to evaluate each candidate based on his or her character and accomplishments, if I were a single-issue voter today it would be who do I want to be commander-in-chief of the most powerful military the world has ever seen. As Yuval Noah Harari states in his book “Sapiens,” now that humans have developed the technology to completely annihilate the earth, it’s critical to have leaders who are mentally stable.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville