My first sight of Elton John was in 1980. I was watching TV and Elton John was performing in Central Park before an estimated crowd of 400,000 people and he was dressed in a Donald Duck costume. I was amazed in watching him pound the keyboard as he sang before the screaming crowd.
How can anyone play and sing like that in a Donald Duck costume? I wondered. It was my first introduction to a top musical artist who became one of my favorites.
Over the next several years, I was busy with my regular job, got divorced, and tuned in to the latest Elton John songs when I got the chance. I also had the good fortune of meeting a nurse named Linda who my mother said was the best thing that ever happened to me and Linda’s mother followed with “he’s the best thing that ever happened to her!”
We started dating in 1991 and Linda, too, was an Elton John fan. By this time, John was a world sensation with many popular songs but one special song touched both of our hearts.
It was titled “The One” and we claimed it as our song. Some of the lyrics were very special to us such as “in the instant that you love someone, in the second that the hammer hits, reality runs up your spine, and the pieces finally fit.” That’s followed by “all I ever needed was the One, like freedom feels where wild horses run, when stars collide, like you and I, no shadows block the sun, you’re all I ever needed, Baby, you’re the One!”
We were married in 1993 and “The One” became our wedding song. Consequently, we always tell people that Elton John sang at our wedding. Also, in 1998 he was knighted Sir Elton John by Queen Elizabeth for his services to music and charitable causes.
Fast forward several years and to 2016 and we noted that Sir Elton was doing his “Farewell Tour” and he would be performing in Hershey at the Giant Center. We got advance tickets and I sent an email to one of the tour managers to ask if he could make sure that Sir Elton sang “The One” at the event.
I never got a response until after the concert but Sir Elton sang “The One” and we were two happy “John” crazies. For a solid three hours, Sir Elton performed nonstop except to thank the audience and to take a drink of water after each song.
We were both in awe of this magical artist. All the songs over all the years are memorable including Rocket Man, Goodbye Norma Jean, the very special Goodbye English Rose, Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Tiny Dancer, Sacrifice, Pinball Wizard, and many more.
This Old Codger knows that Sir Elton John will always hold a special place in our hearts because he helped us find “The One.” If you haven’t already, maybe you, too, can find “The One” by checking Mr. Google and going to one of Sir Elton’s concerts? This Old Codger gets no payment for sending people to Sir Elton’s concerts!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.