St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove recently became a gold-level sponsor of the Days of Remembrance essay contest by contributing $1,000 to the Days of Remembrance organization. The Days of Remembrance essay contest is available to middle school and high school students in six counties in the Susquehanna Valley: Snyder, Northumberland, Union, Montour, Columbia, and Lycoming counties. The topic of the essay contest is the Holocaust. The Days of Remembrance essay contest is currently in its fourth year.
Act 70, signed into law by Governor Tom Corbett in 2014, prioritizes educating children about the Holocaust, genocide, and other human rights violations “to provide our children with an understanding of the importance of the protection of human rights and the potential consequences of unchecked ignorance, discrimination, and persecution.” In keeping with Act 70, the mission of the Days of Remembrance organization is to sponsor essay writing competitions that foster a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.
Religious organizations, veteran groups, and businesses sponsor the contest. Their contributions, which provide financial awards for contestants, are seen as an investment in our future. For some it is a way to help others understand and appreciate the contributions of our veterans. For others, it is an investment for healing our neighborhoods and nation. For youth it is discovering role models, leadership, moral courage, resilience, and resistance to peer pressure.
By sponsoring the essay contest, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is a community healer and catalyst.
David Young,
Board Member, Days of Remembrance
Lewisburg