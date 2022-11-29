After years of hand-wringing reluctance, members of the state House of Representatives finally voted to put a stop sign up in front of the state-owned car lot, endorsing a rule change that ends the ability for lawmakers in the state House — not the Senate — from requesting state-owned cars or receiving reimbursements for vehicle leases.
Unfortunately, that stop sign is one of those temporary ones that could be taken down and carted away sometime in the future.
For now, the rule change, backed by a vote of 191-1 stands, eventually affecting about 26 elected state House representatives who still drive publicly funded state-owned vehicles.
“The state police need police cars and PennDOT needs dump trucks, but legislators don’t need state cars to haul their briefcases,” said state Rep. Brad Roae, a Republican who represents Crawford and Erie counties and does not participate in the vehicle program. He proposed a law to end the practice completely. The bill passed in the state House in April with little opposition, but was not considered in the state Senate, a scenario that played out the same way in 2018.
The House members who currently use state-owned vehicles can continue to do so, but under the rule change, they won’t receive replacements, and the vehicles could be revoked by the chief clerk should it be deemed no longer practical or cost-effective.
Because it was adopted as a rule change, rather than as a law adopted by both the House and Senate and signed by the governor, it could be reversed by the incoming House members who convene for their next two-year session on Jan. 3.
Monthly lease payments for the House members vehicles ranged from $419 to $650, the chief clerk’s office confirmed earlier this year. Expense records show that 11 state senators drive state-owned vehicles and those who lease vehicles were reimbursed $555 to $888 per month, state records show.
The overwhelming majority of state lawmakers do the right thing — purchase or lease their own vehicles and receive the IRS reimbursement rate of 58.5 cents per mile for their business travel.
Thanks to pay increases tied to cost-of-living increases, state lawmakers will receive a 7.8 percent pay increase in 2023, bringing the minimum annual salary for rank-and-file members to $102,844.
As many of their constituents struggle to financially survive amid historic inflation, it’s clearly time for every state lawmaker, in the new session, to finally vote in favor of a law permanently ending the state-owned and lease reimbursement vehicle perks funded by hard-working taxpayers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.