‘It’s about the economy, stupid.” And thus, slavery, which turned out to be a pretty convenient way for some white people to enrich themselves by the under-compensated labor of Black people, eventually resulted in this nation’s Civil War. Its repercussions persist to this day, despite the naysayers who deny the racial animus underlying the slogans opposing socialism and exalting state, as opposed to federal, rights.
For several years now, as a combined result of voter suppression, disproportionate representation in the Senate, partisan gerrymandering of voting districts, and the Electoral College, governance in the United States has been steered by a popular vote minority: That is, a majority of voters nationally do not necessarily favor the majority of elected legislators, the policies they peddle (mostly in pursuit of longevity in office), or the appointed judges they have confirmed. The laws to which we are subject come into being at the beck and call of those representing a minority of the voting public, let alone the entire eligible voting population. Those very folks in power are the ones who holler the loudest, and most disingenuously, about the evils of too much democracy, which they call the “tyranny of the majority.”
Last time I looked, wanted or unwanted, either at the time of conception or perhaps later, upon its discovery, both men and women, in a biological sense, share equally in the responsibility for pregnancy. That is, for 100% of pregnancies, men and women, respectively, are each 50% responsible.
Abortion is a medical procedure to terminate pregnancy, and broadly speaking, under the analysis in Roe v. Wade, the right to that procedure, which biologically is available only to pregnant women, was first recognized to be beyond state regulation in the first three months after conception. Those opposing abortion often suggest the religiously inspired belief that life begins at conception, notwithstanding the inability of the fetus to survive separate from its mother in the first several weeks after conception. The claim is in accord with the desire to protect the sanctity of the new potential life represented by each new conception. Even so, the legal fact of when life begins used to mean at birth, and much energy has been spent in positing differing beliefs over the point at which a potential life begins.
For example, human sperm are living cells, and even though not all sperm effect life through exercise of the procreative act leading to pregnancy, logically speaking, one could argue that, if protecting potential life is an absolute value to which society should subscribe, then regulating the dissemination of sperm separate from the function of leading to pregnancy could well be considered a legitimate government concern, or necessarily, an activity subject to a decision by the apparatus of government, about the manner in which it should be done. Such a perspective could include the possibility of penalties or criminalization of sperm dissemination not done in furtherance of procreation. Why, one could ask, are wasted sperm, each carrying the potential of a new life, not worthy of protection?
Sperm production, of course, is gender specific to males, as child-bearing is gender specific to women. However, don’t hold your breath in anticipation of any such regulation coming from male-majority elected executives, legislators, or elected (or appointed) judges.
Or perhaps, just perhaps, in Roe, Casey, and Griswold v. Connecticut, some of those judges were on to something important: Even though not expressly stated in the Constitution, and so long as what you do doesn’t directly harm or diminish the life of other lives in being, there is and should be a right of privacy, a right of bodily integrity. No government, local, state, or federal, should claim the power to dictate what a person may choose for his or her body, including the choice of whether or not to carry a fetus to full term.
Make no mistake: To allow otherwise is to grease that slippery slope to authoritarianism.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.