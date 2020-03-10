For the safety of highway workers and other motorists near us, we always should slow down when entering and driving through work zones.
If more persuasion is necessary, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are starting a new program this week that will issue warning notices and fines with subsequent offenses to those who speed through work zones.
Beginning this week, the new Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program will use vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices.
Registered owners of vehicles caught speeding through work zones will receive a warning letter for a first offense. A $75 fine will be sent out for a second offense and the fine for the third and subsequent offices will be $150. The violations are civil penalties only, and no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.
“Through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially through work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis,” acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said during a news briefing last week.
Gramian noted that in 2018, a total of 23 motorists were killed in Pennsylvania work zones. “Ultimately, this program is not about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives,” he said.
Because the speed detection equipment is installed on vehicles, it can be moved to locations where speed detection efforts will be most effective. Zones where speed enforcement is in effect will be marked with signs, and locations will be posted on a website at: WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov
State lawmakers established this program in Act 86, adopted in 2018. That same year, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities. About 43 percent of those crashes resulted in fatalities or injuries. Since 1970, a total of 89 highway workers have been killed while working on state highways and the state Turnpike Commission has lost 45 workers since 1945.
It really should not take a program such as this to convince drivers to slow down while traveling through work zones. But if that’s what it takes, those who insist on driving carelessly — 11 miles per hour or more through narrow areas where men and women are working — deserve the penalty.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s Editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.