As more orange barrels and pylons appear along busy primary roads across the Central Susquehanna Valley, motorists must heed calls to slow down and focus in on safety as they drive through construction zones.
The lives of construction workers depend on it.
Paving work continues at night along Route 15, just north of Lewisburg, and a new paving project is set to begin next week along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Workers are currently on the job from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Route 15 between Route 192 and Hafer Road in Kelly Township, Union County.
The overnight work accommodates higher traffic volumes during daytime hours, but increases risks for the highway workers, who find themselves in the middle of the road in the darkness of night.
Work on the Route 11 paving project is scheduled for daylight hours — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — starting on Monday between the Montour County line and Snyder Road in Point Township.
Officials at the state Department of Transportation urge motorists to slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.
PennDOT reported 1,293 work zone crashes last year, resulting in 14 fatalities.
In addition to the actual crashes, there were 171 vehicle intrusions into work zones. Thirteen of those intrusions resulted in injuries to workers and 57 caused damage to equipment and vehicles.
Many precautions are taken to help keep workers safe, including training and routine safety inspections, enhanced signage and information for motorists and the use of protective equipment like crash trucks, barriers and rumble strips.
But in the end, drivers play the most critical role in keeping workers, other motorists and themselves safe by staying within posted speed limits and paying attention.
Cellphone use isn’t the only distraction while driving, PennDOT officials note.
When driving through a work zone, all drivers should stop eating and drinking and avoid reaching for objects inside the vehicles, changing vehicle settings, brushing hair, applying makeup or diverting too much attention to their passengers.
Speeding and distracted driving were among the top causes of all statewide crashes that resulted in fatalities. According to a new traffic safety report issued by PennDOT, traffic accidents involving speeding resulted in 169 deaths on Pennsylvania roads last year and distracted driving was cited as a factor in 80 fatal crashes.
The data is clear. Every driver can reduce the risk of injury or death — in work zones or anywhere else — by adhering to speed limits, avoiding distractions and focusing their attention on the road ahead.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.