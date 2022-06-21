This is the season for warm temperatures, summer songs, some of the longest days of the year and plenty of orange barrels marking highway construction zones.
Multiple work zones and slower traffic may be annoying on the way to our next summer destination, but we all must maintain our patience and remain alert — there could be people working right behind those orange barrels.
“Work zones may be a temporary inconvenience,” state Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian noted during a recent media briefing, “but these workers all deserve to get home safely. Please slow down and never drive distracted, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change every day.”
Last year, there were 1,649 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 16 deaths, according to PennDOT data, and since 1970, a total of 90 highway workers have been killed in Pennsylvania work zones.
The most recent crash occurred on June 5, when a PennDOT employee was struck by a motorist while working on a bridge resurfacing project in Allegheny County. That employee suffered injuries requiring medical attention and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
In addition to crash data pulled from police reports, PennDOT has logged 300 intrusions — instances in which vehicles entered work zones — from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 7, 2022. Among those work zone intrusions, 31 resulted in injuries to highway workers and 66 caused damage to construction equipment or vehicles.
In Pennsylvania, motorists who are caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or those who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, will automatically lose their driver’s license for 15 days.
In addition, fines for various violations, such as speeding, driving while under the influence or failure to obey traffic devices will be doubled.
Under a new program implemented two years ago, automated work zone speed enforcement equipment is routinely deployed to active work zones to monitor vehicle speeds. The system uses vehicle-mounted equipment that will detect and record vehicles exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 mph or more and issue a warning notice for a first offense, a $75 fine for a second offense and $150 for the third to registered owners of vehicles found in violation.
It’s unfortunate that fines and other penalties are necessary to get some motorists to slow down. Just knowing that careless, distracted driving within highway work zones puts someone’s husband or wife, or a child’s parent at risk for serious injury or death should be enough.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.