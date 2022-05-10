I was driving home on Route 15 Thursday afternoon when I experienced an event I could not believe happened.
My home is located on the east side of 15. I travel south on 15 and every day when I drive home, I must contend with individuals trying to intimidate me with hopes I will move out of their way by riding so close to my backside that I cannot even see the lower portion of their vehicle. I begin slowing down in order to make my left turn but will not do so until I crest the top of the hill for fear someone may be going north on 15 trying to make a left-hand turn as well and we would end up crashing head on at the crest of the hill. The intimidator and I would exchange hand pleasantries, honk horns and yell at each other even though neither one could hear the other. I would complete my turn and proceed home while the intimidator proceeds to his next target.
Today things were a little different. I had the usual tailgater doing everything he could to make me nervous enough to move out of his way, but I was getting close to the top of the hill, so I started to slow down. I put my turn signal on indicating my intention to make a left turn. I checked my left-hand mirror and started to enter the turning lane the when out of the corner of my eye I caught this crotch rocket screaming by me. He was traveling so fast that had I clipped him he would have never made another day.
It was so close that, if I had my window down, I could have reached out and touched him. Now this cyclist did not stop this foolishness. He continued to weave in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles in the turning lane. I don’t know if this guy was under the influence, but he was irrational in his maneuvers, which anyone of sound mind and capacity would not do.
As a former motorcycle rider, these are the kind of riders we despised because they give every rider a bad reputation. Hopefully this fool made it home safe and will live to ride another day. I hope he reads this letter and thanks me for being totally alert to what was going on around me which saved his life. If you are the rider and you read this letter you need to wise up. As Forrest Gump says “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg