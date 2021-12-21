A state bill that seeks to break the cycle of criminal offenders who find themselves caught within the state probation and parole system has been adopted by the state Senate and now moves on to the state House.
The bill limits the length of probation sentences and the circumstances under which offenders on probation can be sent to jail.
“Probation is supposed to be a pathway out of the criminal justice system,” the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20, wrote in a memo to her colleagues.
“Instead, the system has too often become a probation-to-prison revolving door as technical violations, such as a minor traffic offense, can perpetually extend the clock on an offender’s term and result in re-confinement. Our legislation puts important parameters in place to ensure that is not the case.”
The measure is long overdue in Pennsylvania, which is among nine states that allow probationary terms for non-violent offenders to extend up to the statutory maximum sentence that can be imposed for each offense.
Federal statistics show that Pennsylvania is among states with the highest rates of people under court supervision.
Many other states have taken action to cap the length of time non-violent offenders charged with felony or misdemeanor offenses can remain in probation if they are not rearrested for new offenses.
The cap is one year for non-violent offenders in Delaware, Indiana and Maine and two years in 16 other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Seventeen other states have caps ranging from three to seven years for misdemeanor offenses.
The bill now moving through the Pennsylvania Legislature establishes a mandatory probation review conference that will act under the presumption that probation will be terminated unless the individual does not qualify. It also will allow consideration based on good conduct, such as achieving certain educational, employment or other goals.
All of these steps are good, but lawmakers should remain open to further reforms.
New research from the Pew Charitable Trusts’ public safety performance project showed that the highest risk of re-offense occurs early in a person’s probationary term, most often within the first year.
Another study showed 9 in 10 people who were on probation for at least a year without being rearrested could have served shorter terms without impacting recidivism rates.
As state lawmakers consider current and future legislation affecting probation and parole, they should keep the research in mind.
“Keeping probation terms short and prioritizing resources for the early stages of supervision can help improve success rates among people on probation, reduce officer caseloads and protect public safety,” the Pew report states.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.