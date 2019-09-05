Monroe Township told PennDOT in April that it doesn’t want the proposed new traffic light south of Sheetz Market on the Golden Strip because it didn’t want to pay for the annual maintenance by itself. That’s a $2 million intersection proposed to take traffic exiting the north end of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway on Routes 11-15 and then headed to Route 522, into Selinsgrove, Penn Township, etc.
Using foresight, it looks well thought-out by the PennDOT traffic engineers.
Now, there’s proposed sharing of the maintenance costs by Snyder County, Selinsgrove, Penn Township and Monroe Township. It’s not clear that Monroe or Penn will agree. Selinsgrove has agreed. The commissioners are in favor. The cost is small being a total of about $1,500-$1,750 per year on average according to the township. And if it’s divided up, it’s pennies per year for us taxpayers in the township.
At a Monroe Township Supervisor’s meeting, Dean Davis said he’s opposed because he’s talked to about 50 residents who think there are too many lights on 11-15 already. That’s his job to represent his constituents. I question the weight to be given those opinions, however, compared to PennDOT’s engineers who designed it and justified the $2 million cost.
Here’s what rejection of the new traffic light might mean for business, employees, customers, and Old Trail residents: If you go out the Old Trail and head south toward Sheetz (toward the green bridge or Route 522 West), you’ll be joined by all the tractor-trailers and other traffic that exited the north end of the bypass headed to Route 522 or Selinsgrove. They exit the bypass, pass through the traffic light, take the jug handle to their right and end up by Sheetz’s traffic light. Then, they turn left and head South. With the CSVT completion in 2024, some predict a significant economic expansion here, like for truck depots and for the new hydroponic vegetable production facility in Penn Township.
The traffic light at Sheetz is short because it enters the main traffic route. It’s already a bit of a mess sometimes and likely to get worse. PennDOT engineers think it’s OK for the next 20 years. Where will the money come from to fix it after that? The money is available right now.
I don’t like traffic lights when they slow me down, but I sure like them when they make it safer to exit the mall, Walmart, bank branches, the post office, and other businesses. Rejecting this light may increase truck traffic through Selinsgrove like they have had to endure in Northumberland and Lewisburg. Please, Monroe Township, have some consideration for your neighbors.
I’m suggesting emails (monroetwp@verizon.net) and phone calls 570-743-7057 to the supervisors in Monroe. Express your opinion.
This $250-$300 share of the annual amount to maintenance this light is small compared to what will hurt us in the future.
Marvin J. Rudnitsky is president of the Courtyard Offices Owners Association in Monroe Township.