The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly 10 weeks now. Updated numbers from Reuters estimate 46,000 people have been killed, more than 13 million people have been displaced along with more than $565 billion in property damage so far.
Images on our television screens only tell part of the tragic tale. Over the course of the last week, individuals who have been there, who have seen some of the worst of the worst, have painted vivid images in The Daily Item of what is happening on the ground. Listening to their stories can be difficult, but something we should all do to reinforce what is happening half a world away.
Sonya Skrypnik traveled nearly 8,000 miles over the course of five days to reunite with family in Snyder County a few weeks ago. Her stepfather and mother live in Mount Pleasant Mills. Over five days, she traveled from her hometown of Zhovti Vody in Ukraine to Poland, France, Mexico and finally the United States.
The travel wasn’t the worst of it, she said. It was waiting for the unknown before finally fleeing.
“There were air raids and sirens and we had to hide in the bathroom. This lasted a week,” she said. “That was the scariest part. Not being able to leave and just waiting for the tanks to come.”
Fortunately, Skyrpnik has received “humanitarian parole” which will permit her to stay in the U.S. for one year. Her future remains unknown, but she is safe.
Two local men — the driving force behind raising money, food and supplies for refugees fleeing the war-torn nation, particularly children — made the trip to offer aid. There, they got a first-hand look at the physical devastation and emotional impact of war on some of the most vulnerable.
“Sad, sad, sad, is all I can say,” Vinny Clausi said. “What you are seeing on television is nothing compared to what we are seeing in person. It makes you so sad to see all of this because a lot of these children have no idea what is going on.”
These are just two of thousands of similar stories. They offer only a small, brief glimpse into the tragedy unfolding.
It may seem a world away, but the impact there is real and that is something we should never forget.
