In his first state budget, now under review in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proposes an increase of more than $23 million to programs designed to help employers find and hire highly-skilled employees and expand apprenticeship opportunities to help workers boost their job skills.
Investing in programs that help people sharpen their career skills and connect with employers who are looking for their expertise is an important component of an expanding and increasingly complex job market.
“If we’re going to address Pennsylvania’s workforce development issues, we need to create pipelines of talent in key industries like tech, and we need to empower young people to pursue their dreams, no matter what they may be,” state Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said during a recent press briefing in Pittsburgh.
The governor’s budget proposes an increase of $23.8 million to build partnerships between career and technical education and industries, trades and entities that need highly skilled workers. It also proposes a $3 million boost for apprenticeship training through the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and $3 million to start the training programs and cover the costs of classroom instruction that complements on-the-job training.
The commonwealth reported last fall that 16,654 people were enrolled in registered apprenticeship job training programs and nearly 15,500 — about 93 percent — will have full-time employment when they complete their programs.
Established in 2016, the state’s Apprenticeship and Training Office helps guide and promote apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.
It currently supports 873 unduplicated program sponsors and 1,586 occupational-specific registered apprenticeship programs across the state.
The governor’s budget proposal would add a minimum of 20 new programs to that list, serving an additional 1,200 apprentices.
“Apprenticeship is a proven, successful workforce development model and offers unique career pathways for high school graduates, young workers, dislocated workers and for individuals looking to gain new skills and advance their careers,” said Nancy Walker, acting secretary for the state Department of Labor and Industry. “For employers, it is customizable education that builds the talent pool they need to be competitive in the market.”
These budget proposals are smart, targeted investments that will benefit employers, employees and our economy. They should remain in the state’s spending plan as the budget advances to final passage this summer.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digitial Editor Dave Hilliard.