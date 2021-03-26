Smart financial and intellectual investments are giving Valley leaders a better understanding of the impacts they can expect when part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway opens next year.
The Lycoming County Planning Department and SEDA-COG are conducting a study to determine how the thruway will change how we work, live and shop along the bypass, while also reviewing the traffic impact.
The northern section of the $865 million project — from the Route 15 interchange in Winfield to just south of Montandon — is scheduled to open to traffic next year. The southern section, from Winfield south to Routes 11/15 in Selinsgrove, is due for completion in 2027.
While work continues daily on the massive project, the study has been underway to review potential traffic patterns, real estate development opportunities, review and suggest changes to zoning ordinances regulating adjacent land along with county and municipal comprehensive plans, and even look at much-needed transportation infrastructure upgrades.
Valley municipal leaders will get the study and recommendations ahead of an online public forum in July.
The thruway has already altered the way we live and travel. It’s impossible to drive along Route 147 in Northumberland or along Route 15 on the other side of the Susquehanna River and not notice. Traffic patterns have already been impacted in some ways since construction began in 2016.
This review is designed to identify potential issues, allow municipalities to plan ahead while also giving them tools that can be useful to attract businesses and developers to locations along the corridor, including the idea that warehousing and manufacturing should be much more attractive.
“It could open whole new areas of the region for housing for some major employers,” James Saylor, transportation planning program director for SEDA-COG, said. “I think those changes will take a couple years to manifest.”
This is why it is important to get the study into the hands of as many people as possible soon, to allow for more buy-in among elected officials, business leaders and the public.
“We can commission all kinds of different studies. What’s really encouraging, in this case, is that you have smart, concerned people at the table from local municipalities. Having them at the table makes all the difference in the world when it comes to implementation,” Saylor said.
Stay tuned. Clearly important details that will impact a significant number of us here are soon to come.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.