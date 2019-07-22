The effort to raise nearly $475,000 and build a new playground near Selinsgrove generated smiles, laughter and a few joyous tears just after a ribbon was cut and it opened last week.
A sign at the entry to the new facility in East Snyder Park, located in Penn Township just west of Selinsgrove, displays its name: “Everyone’s Park.”
With money raised by the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, playground equipment supplied by Playworld of Lewisburg and hours of labor donated by local volunteers, the region now has a playground specifically designed for children with special needs, a 9,600-square-foot wonderland filled with equipment that accommodates wheelchairs, walkers and service animals.
To date, the foundation led by Andy Russell, a former star linebacker who played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has raised more than $450,000 of its $475,000 goal. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday.
Was it worth all of the time, money and effort?
Nine-year-old Billy Bierbach, who has cerebral palsy, was at the park with his mother and sister on Thursday.
“He loves to swing, but he’s usually just watching his sister,” his mom, Amber, told us as Billy and his sister, Mia, 7, explored and played together.
Donna Keister and her grandson, Brody Keister, 4, smiled at each other as they used a swing.
“He’s always been happy, but this takes it to another level,” Donna Keister said.
Brody’s mother, Alyssa Keister, said the new playground is a place for her non-verbal, autistic son to “be himself and not be judged. I’m so used to people staring at him and trying to figure out what’s wrong with him. I feel more secure here.”
All who gave money, donated their time to help assemble and install the equipment or organized fundraising events to make “Everyone’s Park” a reality, should hear the words and reactions of the parents, grandparents and especially the children, including five-year-old Maddison Santiago, who was fearless as she moved across the playground with the aid of her walker.
Born with cerebral palsy, she was initially hesitant to go down a slide alone, but after a few times, she implored her grandfather to stand back while — with a broad smile — she slid down all by herself.
“I’m in tears,” said her grandmother, Nilda Cruz Partica. “This little child has been wanting something like this for so long.”
