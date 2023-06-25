More than 40 years ago, a much younger version of me was part of the volunteer fire department in the community where I lived. I remember the first wildfire that I helped to fight. We lost almost 400 acres before getting it contained, and then worked in shifts for two more days, finding and putting out hot spots.
Just recently, I stayed inside as much as possible because the air outside was not safe to breathe. The smoke from uncontrolled wildfires in several parts of Canada was here in Pennsylvania, choking us. Air quality was a little better up in the hills, but I live in the Penn’s Creek Valley. A few miles away in the River Valley, the smoke was even heavier.
Welcome to wildfire season. In our area, hundreds of firefighters, both paid and volunteer, spent several days two weeks ago fighting a fire on Shade Mountain in Snyder County. As I write this, that local fire is contained, although some hot spots may still be burning. Because of the skill and hard work of these firefighters, this fire was confined to a few hundred acres. Fires in Canada and in the Western United States often burn hundreds of square miles. As annual average temperatures continue to rise across the world, and as long-standing rainfall patterns become more erratic, the wildfire season is growing worse. Wildfires are nothing new, but they are becoming more frequent and more severe.
Statistics from the Canadian Forest Service (CFS) illustrate the problem. The first time that CFS confirmed the burn of more than 10 million acres of forest in a single year was 2013. That is the cumulative amount for an entire wildfire season. May to October. This year, CFS is already reporting 10.5 million acres destroyed by fire — by the first week of June. We still have the rest of June, all of July, August and September before the end of this year’s season. Clearly, this year will surpass Canada’s record destruction of more than 11 million acres in one year. The new record will be set in June, probably before the currently burning fires have even been controlled.
The increasingly severe wildfire season has become one of the feedback loops of accelerating climate change. Carbon dioxide in the air brings climate change. Climate change brings hotter and dryer weather. Hotter and dryer weather makes for more severe wildfires. More severe wildfires put more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Then the feedback loop starts all over again.
This year’s spring drought, which has now stretched into the summer drought, is part of the problem, of course. But both this drought, and the summer-type temperatures that came near the end of May, are part of the pattern of long-term climate change. Climate scientists have been predicting these changes for more than 40 years. Now we are seeing their predictions confirmed.
This kind of smoke is new to most of us living in the East, but for many people who live in the drier parts of the Western U.S., it is an annual event. We have now witnessed some of the rising costs of climate change. Airlines canceled flights. Major League Baseball canceled games in Philadelphia and New York. Broadway shows were canceled because singers and dancers couldn’t breathe well enough to sing and dance. People’s health is compromised by poor-quality air. All these are part of the economic damage we will feel in the wake of climate change.
The statistics I’ve quoted were reported by the Canadian Forest Service, but the problem is both worldwide and as close as last weekend’s fire in Snyder County. It’s true that we can’t prevent wildfires that are caused by lightning, but 80% of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by human carelessness. We all know that it’s dangerous and careless to toss a cigarette butt out of the car window or leave a campfire unattended. But it is just as dangerous and careless for us to continue our dependence on burning fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels causes global climate change. Global climate change makes wildfires more severe.
It is up to us to stop the cycle.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.