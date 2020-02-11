We are guessing that many people had the same reaction as did state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver upon hearing the news that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) was banning smoking and vaping in all children’s playground areas at state parks.
Culver, whose 108th District extends across portions of Northumberland and Snyder counties, said she was surprised to learn that this wasn’t already established policy.
“I haven’t heard any pushback,” said Rep. Culver, when asked about the new regulations announced Friday by DCNR and the state’s Health Department. “I think smokers and non-smokers have already adjusted to not smoking in public areas.”
The new regulations, with which we wholeheartedly agree, ban all forms of tobacco, vaping and e-cigarettes within 30 feet of state park playground facilities. The signs will be going up at 135 playground locations in the state’s 121 parks by Memorial Day.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the smoking ban falls directly in line with the mission of state parks to promote recreation and healthy lifestyles.
“Our children should be guaranteed the right to play in clean air and healthy areas that are free of secondhand smoke,” she said.
State Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted that the new regulations are part of the department’s “Young Lungs at Play” program, which seeks to eliminate secondhand smoke and vapors at state, county, borough and township playgrounds across the commonwealth.
Since June 2010, more than 579 municipalities and five counties, have joined Young Lungs at Play to restrict smoking and vaping in recreational and play areas.
In a related move, responding to visitor requests and support, DCNR also has implemented smoking controls at 54 swimming beaches and all swimming pools in the state park system.
The United States surgeon general estimates that secondhand smoke exposure contributes to approximately 41,000 deaths among non-smoking adults and 400 deaths in infants each year. Children exposed to secondhand smoke are placed at an increased risk for respiratory infections, middle ear disease, severe asthma and slowed lung growth.
Put the signs up. Enforce the regulations. Community playgrounds belong to our children and grandchildren, and as the state health program notes, there are young lungs at play.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.