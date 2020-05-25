While we all social distance and receive daily COVID-19 updates, protecting our respiratory health is top of mind. Smoking is an established risk factor for respiratory infections, including the flu, because it weakens the immune response that a person can mount against a viral infection.
In Pennsylvania, 4,200 kids under 18 become new daily smokers each year and our high school and adult smoking rates are well above the national average. This is a terrifying statistic for me as a grandmother. It is crucial to protect my grandchildren from the harmful effects of tobacco use. Action is needed now to reverse these trends.
State-funded anti-tobacco programs have been proven to work, but only if they are well funded. And unfortunately, due to COVID-19, that money could be cut in Pennsylvania this year.
Right now, our state budget invests $14.7 million in tobacco prevention and cessation programs, which is already well below the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation of $140 million for such programs. That’s why it’s important at the very least to maintain the funds our state has.
At this critical moment, we must do everything to keep our communities healthy — which means building strong public health infrastructure including comprehensive tobacco control measures. That’s why American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers such as myself are strongly urging state lawmakers to maintain the $14.7 million previously allocated toward these anti-tobacco programs.
Donna Kemberling,
Danville