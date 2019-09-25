State leaders are rightfully fighting back against proposed federal changes that would make it more difficult for 200,000 Pennsylvanians — including more than 3,000 people in the Valley — to get food.
A proposal by the Trump administration is designed to reduce fraud in the food stamp program SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — by closing a loophole in the program “that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets.” According to analysts, it would remove 3.1 million people from the food stamp program nationally.
At a time when food insecurity grows more by the day, why are we intent on making it more difficult for people to obtain food?
On Monday, state officials voiced their concerns. Pennsylvania Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller called the federal proposal “cruel and mean-spirited.”
“We strongly oppose any and all attacks on SNAP and will continue to fight against any attempt to take the program away from Pennsylvanians who need it,” she said.
Proponents of the change say the state already offers numerous ways to qualify as many families as possible. The idea is to eliminate fraud and illegal use of the vital program. “We don’t want to inadvertently make it easier to scam the system,” said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation, a conservative advocacy organization that supports the change.
There are plenty of federal programs littered with fraud. SNAP is not one of those programs. A Center for American Progress (CAP) study shows 80 percent of the money put into SNAP is spent within the first two weeks. “This money is pumped into the local economy, helping businesses expand and supporting jobs at local retailers and farms,” CAP wrote previously.
The overwhelming majority of families in the program need it. Department of Agriculture data shows that 99 percent of those using food stamps are actually entitled to the benefit.
Miller said the impact of the change would be felt statewide. The Department of Human Services estimates more than 3,000 in the Valley would lose benefits, including 184 in Montour County, 1,770 in Northumberland County, 607 in Snyder County and 526 in Union County.
We understand the desire to combat fraud. In this instance, it seems like we are searching for a solution to a problem that does not exist.
