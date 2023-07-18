I do agree with the Letter to the Editor (July 9) of Bernadette Downey, somewhat.
Yes, there are those who need help with providing food for their family.
Ms. Downey states, “SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase groceries.” Some eligible individuals can use their SNAP to request cash back when shopping anywhere the card is accepted. That means a person can take the cash and buy anything they desire, cigarettes, alcohol, tattoos, piercings, lottery tickets etc, etc.
Ms. Downey urges our Senators to follow the facts and evidence to support the Farm Bill for these benefits to continue. I would rather see a Farm Bill that stops the cash back option for SNAP beneficiaries.
These dollars should only be used for the purchase of food. The cash back option takes food away from children and is wasted on non-essential items as I’ve named above.
I’d encourage Ms. Downey and others to contact their Senators and ask that the “cash back” option be removed.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin