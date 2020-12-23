In a year that has been brutal to the human race on planet earth, it should surprise no one that the first winter storm of 2020 dropped a foot or more of snow on most of the region last week, days before the official first day of winter.
Unlike many other things this year, state, county and local officials and residents had some warning this was coming, prompting early closures, travel limitations and snow emergency declarations.
Many people enjoy watching snow fall and a good snowball fight — especially in the Christmas season — but most people don’t enjoy driving in it, trying to find on-street parking in it and the cleanup that follows a big storm.
In Danville, anybody with a property alongside a borough street has to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of a storm. The borough can charge any property owner if borough personnel have to clear the walks. Violators can be fined up to $300 and the whole process can escalate to jail time, under borough ordinance.
In Mahoning Township, if the supervisors' chairman declares an emergency it is unlawful to park a motor vehicle on any snow emergency route or to drive on those same roads unless a vehicle is equipped with snow tires or chains.
Most municipalities in the region require residents to clear their walks and move their vehicles from snow emergency routes to allow proper cleanup.
Within a couple of days of a significant storm in Danville, the borough will post signs on streets warning of overnight removal. It’s a one-night inconvenience that makes your neighborhood a more liveable, driveable place literally overnight.
Clearing your walks protects pedestrians — friends, family, neighbors, emergency personnel — from mishaps. If you see a neighbor struggling to dig out their car or clear their walk, offer a helping hand if you are able.
Digging out and making a path to fire hydrants protects your home and the homes of your neighbors.
Moving your vehicle allows town officials to remove a lot of snow, making it easier for everyone to park and traverse in-town streets.
In Shamokin Dam, they call their snow rules a “Quality of Life” ordinance. That’s a better way to look at it this holiday and winter season, rather than as a government control that could result in a fine.
We have no idea what kinds of storms the rest of 2020 and the start of 2021 might throw at us, but a bit of shoveling isn’t too much to ask to make life in your neighborhood better and safer.