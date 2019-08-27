Evangelical Community Hospital of Lewisburg, the DH&L Ambulance Service in Selinsgrove and the Hummels Wharf Fire Department have made donations that are virtually guaranteed to save lives.
The organizations donated automated external defibrillators — also known as AEDs — for use in the event of cardiac arrest. The portable devices, which cost about $1,200 each, analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
The AEDs will be placed in Snyder County Sheriff Department vehicles — an excellent decision — because department personnel consistently crisscross the county fulfilling their normal duties and are in constant radio contact with the 911 emergency communications center.
In a cooperative effort with Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach, officials sought out funding to allow sheriff department personnel to help a patient in a cardiac emergency until EMS providers arrive at the scene.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Shambach said. “The sheriff’s department is all over the county. If they hear a cardiac emergency, they can sometimes get there before an ambulance can get there.”
In a case of cardiac arrest, every second counts and the use of an AED, along with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), can more than double a victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
The more AEDs that are available to lay responders who are trained in their use can save even more lives, experts note.
For example, approximately 10,000 cardiac arrests happen every year in the workplaces across the nation. The American Heart Association has launched a campaign advocating workplace first aid, CPR and AED training and public access to AEDs.
Statistics show that 9 in 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute will survive, yet among the worksites that have AEDs, 51 percent of the employees don’t know where they are located or how to use them, according to the American Heart Association.
The AEDs donated to the sheriff’s department, in the hands of officers who are trained to use them, provide valuable tools that can be deployed at worksites, in homes or on the street.
Evangelical Community Hospital, DH&L Ambulance Service and the Hummels Wharf Fire Department have made a life-saving donation to all of the people who live, work and travel through Snyder County.
