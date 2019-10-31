Central Pennsylvania is blessed with many dedicated public servants, but Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger stand out as two of the hardest working and experienced leaders. That’s why I am proud to support Joe and Chuck for Snyder County Commissioner next Tuesday.
Many people running for office tell you what the priorities should be when they are spending your money. Yet Joe and Chuck have proven their commitment to our community through a lifetime of spending their own time and money to better our region.
Joe has been a close friend and trusted colleague for many years. Through Joe’s leadership, Snyder County has partnered with Union County to explore broadband expansion — critical for telemedicine, commerce, and education — as well as a reorganization of the 911 Emergency System which will save taxpayers $1 million. Joe genuinely cares about making Snyder County a better place to live, work, and raise our families.
As a small business owner, Chuck understands the issues facing employers and workers across Snyder County. I’m confident he will work with private industry to determine their needs and help bring good-paying jobs to Snyder County.
The most effective, efficient, and responsive government is that which is closest to the people. Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger are the candidates for county commissioner who best represent these ideals and the values of Snyder County. They are fiscally responsible, conservative leaders with a servant’s heart. I encourage everyone to join me in voting for Joe and Chuck on Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller,
Kreamer