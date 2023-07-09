This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of the northern section of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, a long enough window to get a glimpse into traffic patterns and a possible impact on local businesses.
The 30,000-foot view of the CSVT was to create a quick route for trucks and passers-through to bypass the region as quickly as possible, a route long difficult and tedious without a four-lane connector from Interstates 80 and 180 to Routes 11/15 south of Selinsgrove. The micro view was to relieve downtowns — namely Northumberland and Lewisburg — of what some viewed as overwhelming truck traffic and perhaps draw some more local customers into those business districts.
Clearly, it will take years to fully realize the impact of the nearly billion-dollar project — especially since the southern section is just getting started and is slated for completion sometime in 2027.
But a quick window into its impact is certainly worth a look.
After half a year open, PennDOT estimated the near-mile long CSVT river bridge, the anchor of the northern section, was seeing approximately 12,000 vehicles a day. A quarter of that total was tractor-trailer traffic. That means 3,100 fewer tractor-trailers on Route 147 — now Route 405 — into Northumberland or across Route 45/Market Street in Lewisburg.
Traffic on Route 147/405 north of Northumberland Borough showed roughly a 40 percent decrease in daily total traffic volume, including a 75 percent decrease in daily truck volume, down from 3,100 to 800 trucks.
Consider that part of the plan — limited truck traffic — effective. As Assistant Plans Engineer Matt Beck said, “It is great to see initial traffic data showing that CSVT appears to be performing its intended purpose.”
It might take a bit longer to see the impacts downtown. But fewer trucks means more passenger vehicles, filled with families looking for a place to shop and eat.
“The more passenger vehicles coming through, the more likely someone is likely to stop in downtown,” said Bill Lowthert, borough manager in Lewisburg. “Truck drivers are not choosing Lewisburg for their destination unless they’re delivering somewhere, they’re passing through. Passenger vehicles have the potential to stop to shop or eat.”
While the headaches that come with a construction project of this size will continue for several years, perhaps the pain is eased by the realization that the part of the thruway already open is doing its job as intended.
More data, more anecdotes will be required to paint the full picture, but so far so good.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.