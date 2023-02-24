I was running through the channels and I stopped when I heard “the voice” of the late John Madden.
It was great to hear the old Raiders coach again. When Madden and Pat Summerall called a game, you knew it would be enjoyable (and they always were assigned to the biggest games).
They never talked non-stop like they do today. Today: “He got that first down with his legs.” (Yeah, we know, we just saw the play, big deal.)
Here is Madden: “He is one of those guys who will always get penetration. Look at him, Pat, he is always disrupting the timing of the play.”
Pat S.: “Yes, John, and that makes it so much easier for the defense, because the timing is off and it throws off the passing game.”
Today you might go a whole NFL game and “never hear” real football talk like Madden and Summerall gave us every week. We were so spoiled.
Here is Madden: “He sets that block and “BOOM,” Emmitt Smith waited for it and he made his cut off of that block, Pat.” “That was very nice.”
We were so lucky and spoiled, they were so good. Boy, are they missed.
John Streitz,
Sunbury