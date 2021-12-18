Last December, I began my final column of 2020 with this question:
”Has there ever been a year people were happier to see end more than this one?”
It was a question I thought had an obvious answer. The pandemic had made 2020 a very difficult year; one we all wanted to get through and forget. The new year had to be better.
Except it really hasn’t been.
To be clear, I certainly didn’t think the pandemic was going to be gone with the dropping of the ball in Times Square. I suspect most of you, like me, knew we had a challenging journey still ahead.
Here’s what I wrote about that:
”The pandemic doesn’t have an off switch. Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that even with the vaccine gradually being distributed, the virus is likely to be part of our lives well into 2021.”
And then there was this line:
”... a lot of 2021 may end up looking just like a lot of 2020.”
Sadly, it has, and things aren’t looking much better for 2022.
We’ve had some moments in 2021 when it looked like we were emerging, especially as vaccines became readily available. Our youngest daughter’s wedding, twice postponed due to the virus and its restrictions finally became a joyful reality.
On the day of that May wedding, The Daily Item reported that Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 case count remained level with 1,007 new cases statewide. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases had dropped to 1,137, the lowest since Oct. 7, 2020. Entertainment venues, restaurants and many other places had returned to some semblance of normal.
Then the number of positive tests began to creep back up, while the number of people vaccinated stalled. On Friday, the state reported 8,918 positive COVID-19 cases, nearly nine times that May number.
The last few weeks, Managing Editor Bill Bowman pulled together a report on the percentage of eligible people who have been vaccinated in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The good news came from Montour County, which, according to the state Department of Health, ranked first statewide with 76.3 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
Things went downhill from there, with 56.2 percent fully vaccinated in Northumberland County, 48.1 in Union and 42 in Snyder — all three below the state average of 58.8 percent. Snyder County’s stats ranked 60th out of the state’s 67 counties.
Clearly, vaccines aren’t infallible. We still can come down with the COVID-19 virus even if we’ve been vaccinated. I have a good friend who recently went through that. But no hospitalization was involved and I’m told the symptoms have largely subsided.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) reported on Wednesday that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, at least 85 percent of reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Pennsylvania have involved people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals.
Those are compelling numbers that one would think would also be convincing.
HAP also reported that vaccinated people are four times less likely to die from COVID-19.
No matter how clear the importance of vaccination is, we remain buried in this mess because so many have chosen unfounded misinformation over the vaccines.
Worse, those who are following sound medical advice — including so many healthcare workers — are being put more at risk by others who will not.
As we look ahead to 2022, it’s hard to muster much hope that things will change.
But the importance of hope is right up there with vaccines. Next year at this time, I’d love to be writing a column admitting how wrong I was to be so pessimistic.
Email comments about this column to dlyons@dailyitem.com.