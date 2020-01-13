In the television series based on the novel “The Man in the High Castle,” a fictional world seemingly closer to reality as the months pass, the Nazi leadership decides that to complete the conquest of the Americas, it would destroy its historical artifacts, erase its memory of self much as the historical Third Reich attacked Jewish history. A melted down Liberty Bell is reborn as a bronze swastika; the Statue of Liberty dynamited into rubble while the Nazi leadership smiles at their handiwork. The destruction of history, and its rewriting is not simply a thing of fiction.
In March of 2001, the Afghan Taliban dynamited to pieces the Bamiyan Buddha while the world looked on aghast. The World Trade Center, symbol of American capitalism, fell to terrorists little more than five months later. Then came ISIS and its war on memory in Syria and Iraq, destroying churches, mosques and even the ruins left from the days of ancient Rome.
We in the West were appalled.
In the heady days following the Second World War, reasonable men and women, understanding the importance of the past as necessary prologue in constructing a peaceful future, pledged themselves (and we their prodigies) to restraint should war come again. In 1954 the United States (et.al.) signed the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict codifying that restraint. We have across the 65 years since it’s signing been steadfast defenders of the agreement...until now.
President Donald J. Trump’s decision to include Iran’s cultural artifacts, presumably those sites already among Iran’s UNESCO approved World Heritage locations, threatens, if not reverses, to place us in a league whose members include the fascist regime of Nazi Germany as well as non-state actors such as the Taliban and ISIS. When the president elects to target historical culture rather than military targets, he renders us terrorists.
What do we wish to be? In the division of our present, this is a question we must ask. Republican President Ronald W. Reagan, borrowing from the Puritan leader Jonathan Winthrop put forth the idea of the United States as a beacon to the world.
“I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it, and see it still.”
President Trump’s vision of who we are, what we can be, is diametrically opposed to the ideals of his predecessors in the White House, and hopefully of we the people as well.
Joseph R. Fischer, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, lives in Northumberland.