I’m at an age where I’m comfortable with my life and what I’ve already done and what I’m still doing. Like many others, I have my opinions about many things and one thing that has always irritated me are the pompous people who insist that their religion/belief system is the “best one” and they will argue to the point of anger in not understanding why you can’t see that they are right and you are wrong.
With more than 4,000 religions in the world and about 75% of the world involved in the five major religions, I wonder why so many are willing to debate so angrily and many to the point of warfare. Remember the Crusades? And even today we have wars over religious extremism.
And now I can hear my mother saying: “If you want to start a fight, talk about religion or politics!”
I don’t want to start a fight, but I studied history and comparative religion in college and taught adult Sunday school classes for many years and I don’t pretend to know everything about history or religion. I do know what I believe and why, and I want to share an anonymous poem that my wife learned as a little girl:
At the muezzin’s call to prayer
The kneeling faithful throng the square,
While on Puskara’s lofty heights
A dark priest chants Brahma’s might.
Among the monastery’s weeds.
An old Franciscan says his beads
While to the synagogue there came
A Jew to praise Jehovah’s name.
And the one great God looked down and smiled
And counted each his loving child.
For Muslim, Brahman, Monk and Jew
Had reached Him through the God they knew.
I continue to shake my head at those who love their God but will kill others who don’t believe as they do. A healthy and respectful debate is good, but I fail to see the value in preaching an “I’m right and you’re wrong” position. If a person is happy with their belief system and is not trying to kill the non-believers with words or weapons, then back off!
One of the world’s foremost religious figures, the Dalai Lama, once said “My only religion is human kindness.” I’ll go with that and it works for me. Namaste to all!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.