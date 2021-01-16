I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Joe Diblin. As a United States Air Force veteran, I read, with interest, his weekly aviation stories about himself and others. I looked forward to each and every Sunday to read what adventure was next.
His stories brought his interesting life to all of us and he will be sorely missed.
Rest In Peace, Mr. Diblin. You now soar with the angels.
Hopefully, The Daily Item will consider running repeat stories to keep his memory alive.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown