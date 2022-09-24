A lot of people, young and old and across all belief systems and political leanings, could learn something from Susquehanna University sophomore Brooke Mitchell.
Mitchell attended the first meeting of Susquehanna University’s new Social Justice Book Club this week. The reason, she said, was to be “more socially literate.” Mitchell said there is real interest in taking part in a structured dialogue about issues that far too often trigger people who don’t know what they don’t know. “Instead of just reading, having real discourse interests me,” Mitchell said this week.
The new club launched this week — appropriately during Banned Books Week — is a collaborative effort between a few individuals linked to Susquehanna’s Blough-Weis Library, including librarians Amanda Boyer, Amir El-Chidiac and Nici Baer, interlibrary loan assistant.
Boyer, a Selinsgrove native, told The Daily Item she wanted to provide a “safe space where students could learn and discuss social issues. “I wanted to bring people from all across the university — and the larger community — together to talk about social justice in an effort to keep us moving forward on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility topics.”
The race to the fringes can be overwhelming, leaving the middle ground sparsely populated and without enough voices to reach the edges for a meaningful dialogue.
And when the topic of “social justice” comes up, walls immediately form for too many. More often than not, those walls are built out of ignorance.
We see this trend growing, particularly when it comes to banning books.
There remains a disappointingly high number of challenges to books, a number that shows no signs of declining. The American Library Association (ALA)’s Office for Intellectual Freedom reported there were 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021 which resulted in nearly 1,600 individual book challenges or removals. Most of the books targeted for censorship were written by or about Black or LGTQIA+ community.
That push makes something like this latest venture so vital. In this space, a meaningful dialogue can be had, barriers removed and, perhaps questions asked and answered. It creates a more informed community, where snap decisions based on un-informed biases seem to be a frustrating default setting.
The club is open to the university community and the public. It will meet again on Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. in Room 104 of the Blough-Weis Library. For more information, visit https://library.susqu.edu/bookclub.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.