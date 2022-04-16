This letter is in response to Stan Shingara’s April 4 letter to the editor, Freedom has never been free.
Thank you Mr. Shingara for your service to our country. Before my response, it is important to understand the definition of socialism and communism.
Webster’s Dictionary definition: Communism is a system of government where the state controls the means of production, “a single authoritarian party holds power.” Socialism is a social system in which the producers possess political power and the means of producing and distributing goods. A blend of socialism and democracy has served us well for decades. Most notable socialist programs are Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, farm subsidies, N.A.S.A., military, vaccines, health care for veterans, and assistance programs.
To suggest that President Biden is the leader of the socialist Democratic party is ludicrous. Biden served 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president. There are no politicians, Democrat or Republican, state or national, that support replacing democracy with socialism.
Communism would never happen in the U.S. ever. Biden responsible for high gas prices, rampant inflation, crime, illegal immigrants, drugs killing thousands of Americans, people infected with COVID-19? No facts to support any of the above.
“Great danger when people are constantly lied to, people believe the lies.” Are you referring to former President Trump’s lies about Biden stealing the election?
“$31 trillion national debt.” $4.1 trillion was spent on COVID-19. Trump increased the national debt by $7.7 trillion. When Congress passed Trump’s tax cut for the rich and corporations he went to his Florida resort and essentially said to his millionaire friends, “I just made you millions of dollars and me too.”
“Compromised military unable to protect nation.” U.S. defense spending is more than China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Germany combined. The U.S. military is the best trained, best equipped, most dedicated men and women on this planet.
William Albertson Sr.,
Milton