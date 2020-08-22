In response to the Leiby letter of Aug. 7, the two countries you use as an example of socialism, Venezuela and Cuba, are actually dictatorships like Hitler’s Germany. The Democratic platform is not socialist.
The only ones who call it that are Republicans who know that by using that word they will get an extreme, negative response from some people.
According to Forbes, four of the top five countries in the world where people are the happiest are socialist. The USA is ranked 18th just below Israel.
John E. Thomas,
Milton