I couldn’t help but notice that the Milton School District Superintendent’s $150,000 salary reported in the March 19 Daily Item is less than half of what presidents of small liberal arts colleges collect for doing the same job: Overseeing an educational organization.
For that matter, high school teachers in our local school districts earn half of what their counterparts in college collect, even though they log five times more classroom hours/week than those in colleges, all while teaching college-level (Advanced Placement) courses.
Then there are the differences in administrative overhead. Unlike colleges, school districts do not have:
n Marketing departments: Employees who sell the colleges’ services via TV ads and sales calls, referred to as recruiting trips, both domestically as well as internationally as foreign students, since they pay full price, are a coveted revenue source.
n Loan departments: Employees who, like automobile dealerships, assist customers with loans so they can pay for the product being sold, and, ensure the college/dealership gets paid even if the customer defaults.
n Entertainment departments: Employees who create the so-called “college experience:” a summer camp-type learning environment consisting of hotel-style living accommodations, recreational facilities, sports teams, and fun-filled activities — pep rallies, homecoming, etc. — reminiscent of one’s high school days.
n Revenue departments: Employees who solicit money from previous customers, referred to as alumni (imagine an auto dealer calling you after the sale to request more money).
Of course, these departments are to be expected as liberal arts colleges are private businesses, unlike a public school district.
Nonetheless, the fact remains that given these differences, the cost/student for a 4-year education at a high school is significantly less than the cost at a 4-year college.
This begs the question: Is there a cheaper way for our society to provide its citizens with the formal education it needs to function?
The reality is the majority of jobs in this country do not need a college degree, a fact that has been obscured since WWII when the academic industry began marketing its services as essential to “The American Dream,” using the now popular sales pitch: “College graduates earn $1 million more over their lifetime than high school graduates.” Question: What if someone is not motivated by money but instead by job satisfaction, or, simply a desire not to incur lifelong student debt?
Given this reality, our country’s educational needs for the majority of its citizens consists of two components: A well-rounded 4-year high school education in the sciences, economics, history, civics, English, and philosophy/religion — courses that high schools incorrectly refer to as “college prep” instead of “citizen prep” courses; and another 2 years at either a community college or trade school to obtain real world job skills.
With these six years of education as a minimum, the only students who would actually need to attend a university are those whose career goals require advanced education. Examples include careers in science, engineering, medicine, economics, and foreign policy.
Not only would this approach to education result in significant cost savings to society, it would also achieve the twin educational objectives required in any democratic, capitalist society: Provide its citizens with the academic knowledge necessary to be well-informed participants in government and the job skills necessary to fuel our nation’s economy.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.