The small area needed to build enough grid-scale solar projects to reach as much as 10% of our state’s electricity with solar is equal to less than three-tenths of one percent (or about 75,000 acres) of all Pennsylvania land.
Pennsylvania has nearly 5 million acres of cropland.
Building a utility-scale solar project on 2,000 acres of farmland (or about 0.04% of total farmland) as the state has announced, is not “squandering precious Pennsylvania farmland resources,” as Donald Schnure put it in his March 26 letter.
Most prime farmland is protected under farmland preservation and will not be eligible for solar energy development. Sadly, we have lost more than 6,000 farms in the past several years and more are going bankrupt with COVID.
Solar is actually another farmland preservation tool.
Lease payments of about $1,000 per acre per year for a typical 20-year solar lease provide farmers with a steady source of income for a portion of their land and allow them to continue farming the remainder of their land.
At the end of the lease, the equipment is removed, and the fallow land will then be available for farming with even more productive soil than before.
Agrivoltaics also allow for the co-benefits of solar and farming that include growing pollinator-friendly plants and shade-grown crops among the solar panels and incorporating grazing animals such as the sheep from the Owens family farm in Sunbury that graze the solar project at Susquehanna University.
Zack Kelly,
Policy intern,
Pennsylvania Solar Center