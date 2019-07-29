A proposal to develop a 100-megawatt solar project on land surrounding the Talen Montour Power Plant in Montour County could become one of many projects that would push Pennsylvania closer to the goal of solar power generating 10 percent of the state’s total energy generation by 2030.
Talen Energy, which operates the coal-fired power plant near Washingtonville, announced last week that it has partnered with Pattern Energy, a renewable energy developer, to build solar arrays on land surrounding the power plant. The project is in its early stages and is not yet final, company officials note. Preliminary estimates target completion in late 2021.
Pattern Energy is a U.S.-based renewable power company. “In everything we do, we are guided by our long-term commitment to serving our customers, protecting the environment, strengthening communities, supporting our teams and creating value for our shareholders,” company officials write.
Pattern operates wind and solar facilities in the United States, Canada and Japan with a portfolio that has nearly tripled since the company went public in 2013, according to corporate information.
Just like the 3.9-megawatt solar project that now generates about 30 percent of the energy needs at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, efforts that produce alternative sources of energy also generate benefits.
“A diverse energy portfolio is one of Pennsylvania’s strongest assets,” Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a November 2018 solar energy report, coordinated and prepared by the state Department of Environmental Protection. “Expanding the use of solar energy builds on this strength and positions Pennsylvania to gain advantages increasingly being pursued across the United States from this clean, reliable and renewable source of electricity.”
The report lays out two scenarios for achieving a goal of solar generating 10 percent of the state’s total energy production in the next 11 years. Achieving that goal would provide net economic benefits of more than $25 billion, according to the report.
Benefits of solar energy generation include improved public health resulting from fewer fossil fuels released into the atmosphere as well as economic growth and job opportunities created by the new and expanding industry, advocates note.
Proactive, industry-based initiatives, such as the Talen-Pattern project proposal, are necessary to propel Pennsylvania and the nation into a new era of energy production. The next 10 years will be pivotal in determining if the industry continues on a business-as-usual track or expands into alternatives that promise a brighter future for our economy and the environment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorial are the consensus of the publisher and the top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.