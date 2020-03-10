Solastalgia is a new word that first appeared in “Solastalgia: a new concept in human health and identity,” a paper written by Glenn Albrecht in PAN: Philosophy Activism Nature, Aug. 30, 2004. This paper focused on eco-anxiety caused by the effects of global warming.
But Albrecht defined his word as “the homesickness you have when you are still at home.” This definition includes the estrangement from our home environment that comes with aging.
The 55 years my wife Faye and I have spent in Lewisburg have seen the number of doctors increase from about five to roughly 400. The original five doctors took turns running the emergency room, spending a week there at a time. The original five doctors have all passed on, and so have several who followed them.
The number of restaurants has increased from 4 to about 40, accompanied by changes in quality and variety. Perhaps as many have gone out of business: Bechtel’s, Temperance House, the Bleu Plate, Valiant Trencherman, and on and on.
Downtown Lewisburg had two men’s clothing stores, a millenery shop, a bakery, and three florists. The first three have disappeared altogether and two of the three flower shops are now gone, replaced by other businesses. The Post Office and Campus Theatre now belong to Bucknell.
There were three or four businesses downtown that were built across Bull Run, all gone, along with the small A&P store. All were replaced by Hufnagle Park. Lewisburg High School that both our sons attended was just up the street from the A&P, now the new one is in Kelly Township. These were landmarks by which we oriented ourselves as we traveled around the town.
Near my house you could buy eggs from John Leggett via a refrigerator by the road connected to his barn by a long extension cord. You simply put 60 cents in a cigar box on top of the refrigerator. Now the refrigerator is gone and so is John.
We bought honey from Joe Harner pretty much the same way. Joe had some old steps that he put out beside the road with honey jars of different sizes arrayed on them. All gone including Joe himself.
My wife and I kept up with our relatives in North Carolina. I had 12 aunts and uncles and 25 cousins. My wife, Faye, had a similar number. All our aunts and uncles are now gone. Faye had a reunion with the dozen or so of her remaining cousins last year; I’ve lost a similar number. Our Lewisburg friends are passing away all around us. As they disappear, new ones move into the space they once occupied.
New buildings and companies are added or replace old ones. New roads and streets are added or replace old ones. As our means of orienting ourselves around people and places disappear, solastalgia grows.
Climate change is added on top of all the other changes. Albert Golfieri expressed his concern about the effect of climate change on his hunting in a letter to the editor of this paper (Feb. 20). Eco-anxiety just adds to the disorientation our hometowns and relationships bring with the passing years.
Finally, some of us end up in retirement homes. This can be the biggest disorientation of all. My wife and I have decided to remain in our own home for as long as possible. We have been well-oriented here for a half-century.
I could go on. Old people and places crowd our memories and new ones take some getting used to. As these changes accumulate, solastalgia grows, and the sense of estrangement and disorientation at home rises.
Robert Beard is a professor emeritus of the Linguistics & Russian programs at Bucknell University.