Throughout Pennsylvania, many citizens have discovered that their complaints about noisy vehicles with illegally modified mufflers roaring past their businesses, homes and schools are often met with shrugs or excuses from law enforcement.
Study after study indicates that excessive noise is bad for health.
It also reduces property values and hurts business.
When the roar of vehicles with modified exhaust systems discouraged customers from dining outside in West Chester, business owners joined forces with their borough council and local police to create Operation Quiet Downtown.
As West Chester’s police chief said, “Our residents and visitors should be able to walk and eat in town without noise that interferes with everyday life.”
This effort was noteworthy enough that Noisefree American awarded West Chester a “Healthy Soundscape Award.”
These efforts deserve our applause. But the Pennsylvania state Legislature also needs to adjust existing Pennsylvania vehicle noise laws so that extraordinary efforts are no longer necessary for residents to live and work in peace.
S.C. Franklin,
West Grove