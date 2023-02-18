For 50 years the Republican party has been beating the drum for less government and more freedom. The question Republican voters failed to ask was, less government and more freedom for whom?
As always, the first beneficiaries of fewer government laws, regulations and oversight were the billionaire class and the most profitable corporations in America.
As the obscenely rich rejoiced at 50 years of massive tax cuts, the flag-waving patriotic corporate CEOs used their newfound wealth to ship America’s industrial manufacturing base to China.
With less oversight and few laws to regulate the wealth of the corporate aristocracy, they invested in the entity that would ensure a rapid and lucrative return. They bought the entire Republican party in Congress and six seats on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The plan for the corporate domination of American democracy was written in the “Lewis Powell Memo” of 1971, available at Greenpeace online. The execution of Powell’s plan began with Nixon’s open-door, favored-nation trade status with China. Fast-Track Trade agreements emerged under Reagan’s watch, and George H.W. Bush provided the nail in the coffin of the U.S. working class with NAFTA. Bill Clinton, the best Republican the Democrats ever put in the White House, drove the nail in the coffin when he signed NAFTA into law.
In the 42 years from Reagan’s reign to the present, China has enjoyed the explosive growth in wealth that the American working class experienced from 1945 to 1980. China’s economic might will eclipse that of the U.S. in the near future. With enormous growth in wealth, science and military technology, China now rivals U.S. influence in the Far-East and Middle-East.
Even before the balloon incident, the saber-rattling between the U.S. and China was growing in volume. Will the poor of the working class be called upon again to fight for the U.S. corporate wealth that enriched China? Rather puzzling, isn’t it?
So there must be at least one erudite Republican voter out there who can riddle me this: Why, if communist China is our avowed enemy, did the Republican party betray the American working class by giving our industrial wealth to our enemy? (hint: follow the money — who became wealthier, who became poorer?)
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs